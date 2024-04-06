Agriculture PS KIPRONOH RONOH contradicts his boss CS LINTURI as he confirms farmers’ worst fears - Look! Heads must roll

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Agriculture and Livestock Development Principal Secretary Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh has confirmed farmers’ worst fears.
This is after he admitted there being
fake fertilizer in the country just after his boss, Mithika Linturi, denied the
same.
In a move to address
mounting concerns over the quality of fertilizer distributed to farmers, Ronoh
confirmed the presence of fake fertilizer being distributed to farmers in the
country.
The confirmation came amid
double-speak and confusion over the presence and distribution of fake
fertilizer with people responsible reading from different scripts.
The government also took
decisive action by suspending a key supplier to the National Cereals and
Produce Board (NCPB) subsidy programme.
Following widespread public
outcry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has confirmed the
inferior quality of the fertilizer in question.
In a letter to NCPB Managing Director
Joseph Kimote dated March 27, Ronoh explicitly instructed the suspension of the
NPK 10:26:10 fertilizer.
"Field inspections
conducted by top ministry officials revealed that the fertiliser supplied by
the firm under the subsidy programme fails to meet required standards,"
stated PS Ronoh, urging an immediate halt to its distribution in the letter.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments