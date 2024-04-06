Agriculture PS KIPRONOH RONOH contradicts his boss CS LINTURI as he confirms farmers’ worst fears - Look! Heads must roll





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Agriculture and Livestock Development Principal Secretary Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh has confirmed farmers’ worst fears.

This is after he admitted there being fake fertilizer in the country just after his boss, Mithika Linturi, denied the same.

In a move to address mounting concerns over the quality of fertilizer distributed to farmers, Ronoh confirmed the presence of fake fertilizer being distributed to farmers in the country.

The confirmation came amid double-speak and confusion over the presence and distribution of fake fertilizer with people responsible reading from different scripts.

The government also took decisive action by suspending a key supplier to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) subsidy programme.

Following widespread public outcry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has confirmed the inferior quality of the fertilizer in question.

In a letter to NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote dated March 27, Ronoh explicitly instructed the suspension of the NPK 10:26:10 fertilizer.

"Field inspections conducted by top ministry officials revealed that the fertiliser supplied by the firm under the subsidy programme fails to meet required standards," stated PS Ronoh, urging an immediate halt to its distribution in the letter.

