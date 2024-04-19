Another scandal brewed in RUTO’s State House as a member of his staff is arrested – LOOK! This Government will kill us with scandals





Friday April 19, 2024 - Even before we are done with the fake fertilizer scandal that has rocked the Ministry of Agriculture, another scandal has emerged with the chief architect being President William Ruto’s employee at State House.

The State House official working as the Deputy Director of Programmes, Public Policy and President's Priority Initiatives was arrested and has been charged.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Pius Chirchir was charged with Abuse of Office and Attempting to commit a felony at the Makadara Law Courts.





Following an extensive investigation by the DCI, the officer was implicated in a case where he demanded a two per cent stake from Kentegra Pyrethrum Company Limited to assist them bypass hurdles brought about by new laws.

“The Pyrethrum Act of 2013 requires farmers to use the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS),” the statement notes in part.

According to the investigation findings, Chirchir also promised the company to clear its name in a case concerning the illegal sale of two tons of Kentegra dried pyrethrum flowers.

The suspect was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts where he was charged with the two offences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST