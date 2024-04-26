Almost 400 bodies found in mass grave in Gaza hospital

Friday, April 26, 2024 – The government in Gaza have concluded their search of mass graves at a hospital in the south of the strip and said they have uncovered a total of 392 bodies, including some still wearing surgical gowns.
Speaking at a Thursday news conference at Rafah, on April
25, an official from the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said workers have
identified 165 bodies at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, following
the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area earlier this month.
According to Mohammed Al Mighayyer, they are still examining
the remaining 227 bodies to determine their identities.
“We found three mass graves,
the first in front of the morgue, the second behind the morgue, and the third
north of the dialysis building,” he added.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said any suggestion that it
had buried Palestinian bodies in mass graves was false, and that a grave at the
Nasser complex was dug by Palestinians in Gaza some months ago.
The Gaza Civil Defense acknowledged that around 100 bodies
were buried in graves at the Nasser hospital before the IDF operation there.
CNN reports that people had buried the bodies of family
members who had been killed on the grounds of the hospital as a temporary
measure in January but when they returned after the Israeli military withdrew
on April 7, they discovered the bodies had been dug up and then placed in at
least one collective grave, not all in the initial spots they were buried in.
The Palestinian Civil Defense also showed graphic images on
a TV screen at the news conference showing several almost unrecognizable bodies
at the complex and bodies of decomposed children.
Al Mighayyer said the Civil Defense “witnessed the presence
of children’s bodies in the mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex, which
proves crimes of genocide.” While the group says it is still examining the
bodies, they suspect at least 20 civilians were buried alive in the complex,
but it did not explain how it knows this, or offer proof.
Al Mighayyer also claimed there had been cases of executions
of patients who had been receiving treatment at the hospital. He said several
bodies were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and injuries to their
bodies.
Al Mighayyer said at the news conference that the
Palestinian Gaza Civil Defense in Gaza “discovered torture marks on [some]
bodies.” CNN cannot independently verify these claims.
" Israeli forces buried
several bodies in plastic bags at a depth of three meters, which made them
decompose quickly.”
"The occupation
deliberately concealed evidence of its crimes in the Nasser Complex by changing
the plastic shrouds more than once,” he claimed. Video recorded by CNN shows
bodies wrapped in three different coloured shrouds: white, black and blue.
Amnesty International has also called for an investigation
into the mass graves at the two Gaza hospitals.
I'm response, the Israeli Defense Forces, IDF said:
“During the IDF’s operation
in the area of Nasser Hospital, in accordance with the effort to locate
hostages and missing persons, corpses buried by Palestinians in the area of
Nasser Hospital were examined. The examination was conducted in a careful manner
and exclusively in places where intelligence indicated the possible presence of
hostages.”
The IDF continued: “At the
end of February, IDF forces conducted a precise and targeted operation against
the terrorist organization Hamas in the Nasser Hospital area. During the
operation, about 200 terrorists who were in the hospital were apprehended, medicines
intended for Israeli hostages were found undelivered and unused, and a great
deal of ammunition was confiscated. The activity was done in a targeted manner
and without harming the hospital, the patients and the medical staff.”
