King CHARLES' funeral plans ‘urgently’ updated following reports he is 'really unwell' as he fights cancer

Friday, April 26, 2024 – King Charles III’s health is causing concern for friends and the palace as he continues to battle cancer.
“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his
health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Tom Sykes of the Daily
Beast reported Thursday, April 25.
A friend of the monarch claimed Charles “is determined to
beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying
optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
Royal writer Tina Brown also hinted at the monarch’s health
struggles, writing recently that Charles’ cancer has put Prince William and
Kate Middleton “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they
had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense
anxiety.”
Sykes also reported that the king’s funeral plans, codenamed
“Operation Menai Bridge”, are currently being reviewed.
A separate document that states what went well at Queen
Elizabeth’s September 2022 funeral and what could be done better the next time
a monarch dies is also circulating, according to the Daily Beast.
All the sources emphasized that royal funeral plans are
constantly in review. However, one former staffer in particular conceded that
Charles’ health woes have given his plans a different urgency.
“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept
up to date,” the former staffer explained.
“It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has
been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused
minds.”
Buckingham Palace announced in February that after
undergoing surgery for a benign prostate enlargement, it was discovered that
the king has cancer.
