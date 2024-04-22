ADEN DUALE adds a twist to General OGOLLA’s controversial visit to Bomas to overturn RUTO’s victory in 2022



Monday, April 22, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has added a twist to General Francis Ogolla’s controversial visit to Bomas to allegedly overturn President William Ruto’s victory in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during General Ogolla's burial service in Siaya County yesterday, Duale revealed that General Francis Ogolla's visit to Bomas as the 2022 Presidential election results were being tallied was not out of his own volition, but was rather coerced by his seniors.

He argued that General Ogolla, who at the time was the Vice Chair of Defence Forces, did not have the clearance to proceed to Bomas since he was not a member of the National Security Council (NSC) and was acting on orders of persons who sat in the powerful body at the time.

Duale claimed that Ogolla then questioned the decision to have him there, but was allegedly informed that the decision from the country's leadership at the time was final.

The CS went to the extent of claiming that he was shown texts of the alleged orders.

According to Duale, General Ogolla later responded to his superiors questioning his presence at the event considering he had received intelligence that the results would be announced at 3PM.

However, he received correspondence that he was expected to remain at Bomas and keep his colleagues company.

“Gen Ogolla sent a text message saying the results would be announced at 3 PM, as a general, as a soldier what am I doing here? He was told to stay with your colleagues,” explained Duale.

Further, Duale reiterated that the late CDF was a man of honour and was not politically affiliated hence dismissing claims of his involvement in the alleged attempt to usurp the results of the 2022 presidential election, which saw Ruto declared winner.

