ADEN DUALE adds a twist to General OGOLLA’s controversial visit to Bomas to overturn RUTO’s victory in 2022

Monday, April 22, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has added a twist to General Francis Ogolla’s controversial visit to Bomas to allegedly overturn President William Ruto’s victory in the 2022 General Election.
Speaking during General Ogolla's burial service in Siaya
County yesterday, Duale revealed that General Francis Ogolla's visit to Bomas as
the 2022 Presidential election results were being tallied was not out of his
own volition, but was rather coerced by his seniors.
He argued that General Ogolla, who at the time was the
Vice Chair of Defence Forces, did not have the clearance to proceed to Bomas
since he was not a member of the National Security Council (NSC) and was acting
on orders of persons who sat in the powerful body at the time.
Duale claimed that Ogolla then questioned the decision to
have him there, but was allegedly informed that the decision from the country's
leadership at the time was final.
The CS went to the extent of claiming that he was shown
texts of the alleged orders.
According to Duale, General Ogolla later responded to
his superiors questioning his presence at the event considering he had
received intelligence that the results would be announced at 3PM.
However, he received correspondence that he was expected to
remain at Bomas and keep his colleagues company.
“Gen Ogolla sent a text message saying the results would be
announced at 3 PM, as a general, as a soldier what am I doing here? He was told to stay with your colleagues,” explained Duale.
Further, Duale reiterated that the late CDF was a man of
honour and was not politically affiliated hence dismissing claims of his
involvement in the alleged attempt to usurp the results of the 2022
presidential election, which saw Ruto declared winner.
