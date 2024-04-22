Stop implicating RUTO over my father’s death, his tears were genuine – General OGOLLA’s son now tells RAILA ODINGA’s Azimio







Monday, April 22, 2024 - The late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla's son, Joel Rabuku, has defended his father's friendship with President William Ruto.

This follows rumours and speculations that Ruto might have had a hand in General Ogolla’s tragic death, with Raila Odinga’s Azimio calling for independent investigations into the death.

Speaking during the late CDF's burial ceremony in Ng'iya, Siaya County on Sunday, Rabuku revealed that the two leaders enjoyed a cordial and genuine working relationship, contrary to claims on social media that they were feuding.

He highlighted instances in which Ruto hosted the CDF at State House and the resultant teamwork.

"Today, I want to talk about the son of Alego.

"Your Excellency, until yesterday, people were speculating (on why the President appointed him).

"I want to clear the air with the conversations I had with my father about his time with the President," Rabuku stated.

"He did not really divulge any national security issues.

"The President did not have to appoint him and initially, he saw his competencies and decided this is the man for the job.

"Quickly, they became friends and formed a serious chemistry which he would tell me about.

"It is not the President alone but the deputy president as well."

"I want to clear the air about my father's time with the President. I know President Ruto's tears yesterday were genuine," he added.

"People should stop rumours. These guys were friends at State House.

"My father told me he loved the President and they were good friends."

