Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A video of a married man tenaciously expressing his feelings for a single lady has made the rounds on social media.
In the video shared by a TikToker, the married man accosted
the lady at a parking lot and told her she is beautiful.
He went on to say that if he wasn't married, he would have
asked her out.
Showing off his wedding ring, the man said;
‘If I am not married, I would
have done my possible best to woo you tonight, be with you tonight. I will take
you out tonight''
He went on to film the lady.
The video has sparked off a reaction on social media with
many arguing that such men never compliment their wives.
If I was not married, I would have toasted you tonight - Married man captured expressing his attraction to a single lady pic.twitter.com/pnHB0ty2XU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 3, 2024
