If I was not married, I would have toasted you tonight - Married man captured expressing his attraction to a single lady



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A video of a married man tenaciously expressing his feelings for a single lady has made the rounds on social media.

In the video shared by a TikToker, the married man accosted the lady at a parking lot and told her she is beautiful.

He went on to say that if he wasn't married, he would have asked her out.

Showing off his wedding ring, the man said;

‘If I am not married, I would have done my possible best to woo you tonight, be with you tonight. I will take you out tonight''

He went on to film the lady.

The video has sparked off a reaction on social media with many arguing that such men never compliment their wives.

Watch the video below