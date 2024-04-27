A well-known political broker who was sent to disrupt ALFRED KETER’s meeting beaten like a burukenge - Raia hawataki ujinga (PHOTO).

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - A well-known political broker in Nandi, identified as Ndovu, escaped death by a whisker after he was beaten up by supporters of former Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter.
He had been sent to disrupt
Keter’s meeting by the incumbent MP, Benard Kitur when angry members of the
public ganged up against him.
Ndovu is reportedly used by
politicians to disrupt meetings but on Friday, he was taught a lesson that he
will never forget after he stormed into Alfred Keter’s meeting and tried to
disrupt it.
See photo.
