A well-known political broker who was sent to disrupt ALFRED KETER’s meeting beaten like a burukenge - Raia hawataki ujinga (PHOTO).





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - A well-known political broker in Nandi, identified as Ndovu, escaped death by a whisker after he was beaten up by supporters of former Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter.

He had been sent to disrupt Keter’s meeting by the incumbent MP, Benard Kitur when angry members of the public ganged up against him.

Ndovu is reportedly used by politicians to disrupt meetings but on Friday, he was taught a lesson that he will never forget after he stormed into Alfred Keter’s meeting and tried to disrupt it.

