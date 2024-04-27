I have been receiving death threats for drafting an impeachment motion against CS LINTURI - ODM MP says

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has claimed that he has received death threats from unregistered phone numbers, warning him against tabling a motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi.
Addressing
journalists on Saturday, Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka said he
has been receiving calls warning him of deadly consequences if he moves a censure
motion against Linturi.
“I have
been receiving death threats for tabling this motion,” Wamboka stated and
vowed to go ahead with the motion.
The
first-term lawmaker wants Linturi impeached over gross violation of the
constitution, theft of public resources, and incompetence.
On Friday, Wamboka stated that his motion has already received support from both Kenya
Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance and exuded confidence that
Parliament will succeed in sending Linturi home over the fake fertilizer
scandal and other dirty dealings in the Ministry.
