I have been receiving death threats for drafting an impeachment motion against CS LINTURI - ODM MP says





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has claimed that he has received death threats from unregistered phone numbers, warning him against tabling a motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka said he has been receiving calls warning him of deadly consequences if he moves a censure motion against Linturi.

“I have been receiving death threats for tabling this motion,” Wamboka stated and vowed to go ahead with the motion.

The first-term lawmaker wants Linturi impeached over gross violation of the constitution, theft of public resources, and incompetence.

On Friday, Wamboka stated that his motion has already received support from both Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance and exuded confidence that Parliament will succeed in sending Linturi home over the fake fertilizer scandal and other dirty dealings in the Ministry.

