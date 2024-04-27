Man calls out his homophobic stepbrother who makes no contributions to his life but only complains about his fashion sense and way of life







Saturday, April 27, 2024 – A man has called out his ‘homophobic’ stepbrother who he says makes no contributions to his life but only complains about his fashion sense and way of life.

In a post shared on X, @sonofceci he is tired of being bullied by his siblings. He pointed out that he shared a ‘’harmless and beautiful'' photo and it got his stepbrother furious.

He shared screenshots of a Whatsapp message from his stepbrother, berating him for the photo. He said he is tired of the expectations from his family members who do not make any contribution towards his wellbeing.