A video of a police officer who was beaten like a burukenge by a KDF officer at Likoni Ferry flexing his muscles emerges - He is reportedly fond of harassing civilians.





Monday, April 29, 2024 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier on Saturday attacked an officer from the Kenya Police at the Likoni channel in Mombasa after a violent confrontation that was witnessed by the members of the public.

In the trending video, the KDF officer is seen slapping a Kenya Ferry Service guard after an argument.

He then walks towards a Kenya Police officer who tries to intervene and viciously slaps him.

His fellow soldiers join him in the attack as officers from the Kenya Police try to rescue their colleague.

A video of the police officer who was attacked flexing his muscles in an undated video has emerged.

It is alleged that he is fond of harassing civilians in Likoni.

It is believed that he provoked the KDF officers, prompting them to get violent.

The youthful cop loves displaying his muscles and guns on social media.









Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.