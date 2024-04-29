A video of a police officer who was beaten like a burukenge by a KDF officer at Likoni Ferry flexing his muscles emerges - He is reportedly fond of harassing civilians.

Monday, April 29, 2024 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier on
Saturday attacked an officer from the Kenya Police at the Likoni channel in
Mombasa after a violent confrontation that was witnessed by the members of the
public.
In the trending video,
the KDF officer is seen slapping a Kenya Ferry Service guard after an argument.
He then walks towards
a Kenya Police officer who tries to intervene and viciously slaps him.
His fellow soldiers
join him in the attack as officers from the Kenya Police try to rescue their
colleague.
A video of the police
officer who was attacked flexing his muscles in an undated video has emerged.
It is alleged that he
is fond of harassing civilians in Likoni.
It is believed that he
provoked the KDF officers, prompting them to get violent.
The youthful cop loves displaying his muscles and guns on social media.
Watch the video.
