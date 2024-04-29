Tragedy as 42 people are confirmed dead after KIJABE DAM in Nakuru County burst its banks, more missing





Monday, April 29, 2024 - 42 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the Kijabe dam in Nakuru County on Monday morning.

According to area residents, heavy rains led the old Kijabe dam to burst its banks and the deluge swept away several homes in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County.

Naivasha Police Commander Stephen Kirui confirmed the incident noting that several others have been rushed to Naivasha Hospital for treatment.

Kirui said the dam burst its banks sweeping through villages and cutting off traffic on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway

He said the search and rescue operation is ongoing but warned that the number of fatalities could rise as the search continues.

Preliminary reports indicate the dam broke its banks at 2 am, causing heavy destruction such as sweeping away vehicles on the busy highway.

Teams from the Kenya Police, County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross, and community members are at the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST