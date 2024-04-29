Tragedy as 42 people are confirmed dead after KIJABE DAM in Nakuru County burst its banks, more missing

Monday, April 29, 2024 - 42 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the Kijabe dam in Nakuru County on Monday morning.
According
to area residents, heavy rains led the old Kijabe dam to burst its banks and
the deluge swept away several homes in
Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County.
Naivasha Police Commander Stephen
Kirui confirmed the incident noting that several others have been rushed to
Naivasha Hospital for treatment.
Kirui said the dam burst its banks
sweeping through villages and cutting off traffic on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway
He said the search and rescue
operation is ongoing but warned that the number of fatalities could rise as the
search continues.
Preliminary reports indicate
the dam broke its banks at 2 am, causing heavy destruction such as sweeping
away vehicles on the busy highway.
Teams from the Kenya Police,
County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross, and community members are at the scene.
