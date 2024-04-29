Breakthrough as ATPU officers arrest a terror suspect who brutally killed a police officer and two chiefs in Lamu - The guy looks innocent but he is very dangerous (PHOTO).





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Mustakima Mohammed Ali, a wanted terror suspect involved in the brutal killings of a police officer and two chiefs in Lamu County in December 2019 has been arrested.

The suspect was flushed out of a Malindi-bound bus in a Sunday afternoon operation by Anti-Terrorism Police augmented by their Special Operations Group (SOG) counterparts at the Sambaki Bridge roadblock while traveling from Lamu.

Mustakima Ali alias Abu Mahir and his accomplices holed up after the monstrous murders that occurred in December 2019, first hiding within Boni Forest from where they were smoked out by security personnel and disappeared to a neighboring country.

In April 2023, three members of his gang dared a return into the country but were intercepted and arrested along the Isiolo-Moyale highway while heading to Somalia.

They were charged at the Kahawa Law Courts and their case is ongoing.

Other suspects who have since been identified but are still at large remain on police radar.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.