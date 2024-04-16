A pregnant Kikuyu lady causes drama at a wedding and claims she is the legal wife to the groom (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Guests were treated to a dramatic incident after a pregnant lady turned up at a wedding ceremony and disrupted it.

The jilted lady identified as Agnes Wanjiru claimed that she was legally married to the groom.

She produced an NHIF card to prove that she was listed as the man’s wife.

She claimed that her husband abandoned her when she was 6 months pregnant.

She further alleged that the man had already introduced her to her parents.

“He had already visited my parents and introduced himself. I am the legal wife,” she said.

The lady’s mother confirmed that the man visited her and introduced himself.

However, they were shocked when they found out that he was marrying another woman.

She alleged that her daughter fell in love with the man while she was in high school.

When she fell pregnant, they went to the chief and the man signed an agreement promising to take care of the baby.

He later denied the pregnancy and went on to plan a wedding with another woman.

“I want justice for my daughter,” the distressed mother said and alleged that a pastor had refused to officiate the wedding, prompting the couple to hire another pastor.

