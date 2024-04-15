NICK ODHIAMBO reacts to an alleged compromising PHOTO of his newly-wed wife, ANNIE SUMBEIYWO, with another man





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Renowned radio presenter Nick Odhiambo has been trending after an alleged compromising photo of his newly-wed wife with another man surfaced on social media.

The trending photo was shared shortly after he posted his wedding photos on his X account.

In the image widely shared on social media, especially on X, a woman purported to be Nick’s wife was seen enjoying a steamy session with an unidentified man.

Kenyans took to social media and mercilessly trolled the popular radio presenter, with some creating memes and predicting that his marriage will end in tears.

However, Nick has trashed the trending photo (See photo here)

He noted that the same photo went viral 10 years ago, only for it to resurface after he shared his wedding photos.

Taking to his X account, he wrote, “Mumesema mwanaume hawezi kaa happily married for more than 24hrs? Who hurt you.

"That trending pic is from 10 years ago. And a cropped screenshot.

"I was wondering why people are calling my No. and hanging up all day today,”

Nick got married to his long-time girlfriend Annie Sumbeiywo in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

Annie, 43, is an experienced Project Manager with over ten years of experience in various industries.















