Video shows how a Mexican singer was robbed of her handbag by a motorbike-riding thug at Upperhill, Nairobi.





Monday, April 15, 2024 - A Mexican singer identified as Rocio Cabrera was robbed of her handbag by a thug riding on a motorbike in Upperhill, Nairobi.

Rocio, who is dating popular YouTuber Fredrick Marwa alias Iam_Marwa, was walking with her boyfriend when she was robbed.

The robbery took place around 9:30 am on Sunday.

In the footage, a boda-boda rider suddenly appeared, grabbed her handbag, and quickly sped away within seconds.

The robbery happened near a police station.

Marwa appealed to his followers to help identify the thief.

“This just happened to us! Kindly share it widely to help us.

"I hope someone helps us identify this thief.

"This was this morning around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, April 14.

"We had just arrived in the city of Nairobi from our village, so we felt it was nice to walk around the city for sightseeing.

"Little did we know the person on this motorbike was following us to commit this crime,” Marwa wrote.

"We were shaken. It happened so fast, say 2 seconds.

"Rocio was carrying her national ID, GO Pro 10, mobile phone, iPhone 11 Pro, cash, iPods, wallet, and bank cards.

"The phone location shows it is in an area called Mathare,” he added.

Marwa stated that he managed to capture the incident because he was vlogging when it occurred.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.