KALONZO begs Kambas to join the GEMA alliance – We are the same with KIKUYUS

Friday, April 4, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has initiated a deliberate campaign to secure support from the Mount Kenya region, demonstrating a strategic move towards unifying the Kikuyu and Akamba communities.

On Thursday, Kalonzo held a meeting with the Kikuyu council of elders at Ruaka offices.

Kalonzo's agenda focused on bridging the historical gap between the Kikuyu and Kamba communities, advocating for their inclusion within the GEMA (Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, Akamba) framework.

He emphasized that his intentions surpassed mere political maneuvering, aiming instead for a society characterized by cohesion and harmony, transcending past divisions that have hindered progress.

Addressing the Kikuyu elders, Kalonzo urged them to embrace his unity bid, stressing the importance of solidarity amidst prevailing political uncertainties.

He pledged unwavering commitment to their cause, promising continued engagement and outreach to community leaders across the region.

He said that there would be no difference between the Kikuyu and Kamba communities.

Kalonzo called upon the Kikuyu elders to rally behind his unity bid aspirations, stressing the importance of solidarity amidst political uncertainty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST