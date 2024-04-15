Bayer Leverkusen players dance to FLAVOUR’s hit song “Ashawo” after winning their first Bundesliga title (VIDEO)



Monday, April 14, 2024 – Bayer Leverkusen players were caught on video dancing to Flavour’s hit song “Ashawo” after winning their first Bundesliga title with five games to spare, thanks to a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 15.

Victor Boniface’s 25th-minute penalty set Leverkusen on their way before Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz scored stunning goals in quick succession.

Supporters stormed onto the pitch in mid-match when star man Wirtz added a fourth in the 82nd minute, and again when he completed a hat-trick soon afterwards.

Leverkusen’s landmark achievement ends an era of dominance for Bayern Munich, who had won the past 11 Bundesliga titles. Unbeaten in all competitions this season, Leverkusen remain on course for a remarkable treble in Alonso’s first full season in charge, with the German Cup and Europa League still in their sights.

Watch the video below