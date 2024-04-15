Bayer Leverkusen players dance to FLAVOUR’s hit song “Ashawo” after winning their first Bundesliga title (VIDEO)

Monday, April 14, 2024 – Bayer Leverkusen players were caught on video dancing to Flavour’s hit song “Ashawo” after winning their first Bundesliga title with five games to spare, thanks to a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 15.
Victor Boniface’s 25th-minute penalty set Leverkusen on
their way before Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz scored stunning goals in quick
succession.
Supporters stormed onto the pitch in mid-match when star man
Wirtz added a fourth in the 82nd minute, and again when he completed a
hat-trick soon afterwards.
Leverkusen’s landmark achievement ends an era of dominance
for Bayern Munich, who had won the past 11 Bundesliga titles. Unbeaten in all
competitions this season, Leverkusen remain on course for a remarkable treble
in Alonso’s first full season in charge, with the German Cup and Europa League
still in their sights.
Watch the video below
Bayer Leverkusen players dance to FLAVOUR’s hit song “Ashawo” after winning their first Bundesliga title pic.twitter.com/L4nyILwO3H— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 15, 2024
0 Comments