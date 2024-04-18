STI outbreak reportedly hits KWFT bank as internal auditor KELVIN MUTHAMA preys on female staff.





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Below is an expose by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) which is rocked with multiple scandals, including an outbreak of STIs.

Following our recent coverage regarding Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) more unsettling revelations have surfaced and they paint an ugly picture of systemic issues within the institution.

Here's what we've learned in the latest submission by our source.

• Several clients are being denied access to their savings upon request Management seems involved in problematic loans.

Funding operations within the bank have not resumed despite ongoing concerns.

• Client funds are being forfeited without consent •

Clients are unknowingly filling out loan forms •

The exposed auditor Kelvin Muthama is now making threatening calls to staff members because he suspects them of exposing him.

• It is also claimed that Kelvin Muthama is engaged in inappropriate relationships with staff members involved in the fraud issues

• Multiple female staff members from the Rift Valley region have allegedly contracted STIs, as reported by our source.

• The HR department has knowledge of misconduct by the auditor and some managers but has taken no action.

We will keep updating you with the latest information as our trusted insider provides more details.





