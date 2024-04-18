STI outbreak reportedly hits KWFT bank as internal auditor KELVIN MUTHAMA preys on female staff.

Following our recent
coverage regarding Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) more unsettling
revelations have surfaced and they paint an ugly picture of systemic issues
within the institution.
Here's what we've learned
in the latest submission by our source.
• Several clients are being denied access to
their savings upon request Management seems involved in problematic loans.
Funding operations within
the bank have not resumed despite ongoing concerns.
• Client funds are being
forfeited without consent •
Clients are unknowingly
filling out loan forms •
The exposed auditor Kelvin Muthama is now
making threatening calls to staff members because he suspects them of exposing
him.
• It is also claimed that Kelvin Muthama is
engaged in inappropriate relationships with staff members involved in the fraud
issues
• Multiple female staff
members from the Rift Valley region have allegedly contracted STIs, as reported
by our source.
• The HR department has
knowledge of misconduct by the auditor and some managers but has taken no
action.
We will keep updating you with the latest information as our trusted insider provides more details.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
