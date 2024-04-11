"Death must be so beautiful" – Kisii teacher wrote in Facebook post few weeks before his body was found hanging outside a Kiosk



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Duke Nyabaro, a teacher, had seemingly had premonitions of his death before he was found dead.

The body of Nyabaro, who was also a blogger, was found dangling outside a shop on Sunday, April 7, 2024. His neck was tied using a belt.

The incident happened at Nyaora Corner Village in Kitutu Chache South Constituency.

A postmortem conducted on the body of a male teacher revealed that he was strangled.

Nyabaro had on March 5, 2024, posted that death was beautiful and that one remains silent forever.

"Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one’s head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forgive life, to be at peace,” his post read.





In another post which he made on March 6, 2024, he posted that he had so much going on in his life.

Nyabaro used to frequently make commentaries on matters politics, especially within Bonchari Constituency in Kisii County.

When he was not doing that, he was teaching his students at Chacha Moronge High School in Kehancha, Migori County.

His body was discovered by churchgoers who alerted the area police.





Relatives were later informed through an anonymous call on what had happened and that he never spent the night in his house.

"I informed the rest of the family members and rushed to his house but we never found him. We proceeded to where we had been told he was found and sadly he was the one hanging dead,” said Ms Mary Machuki, a relative.

Residents who saw him said that something about how the crime scene was staged did not make sense.





To Mr James Metobo, on Saturday night it rained heavily but the clothes the deceased was wearing were dry.

"We are suspecting foul play here. That young man would not have hanged himself. It rained the whole night and it is wet everywhere. How come his clothes remain dry outside the kiosk,” James Metobo, a resident queried.

Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke who was a close friend to the late Duke Nyabaro joined family members to call for speedy and conclusive investigations into the killing.