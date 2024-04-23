A beautiful lady abandons her career, officially gets married to the ‘Lord’ and dedicates the rest of her life to serve Christ (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - A pretty lady has decided to serve Christ for the rest of her life.

She abandoned her career in the corporate world and became a Catholic sister.

She conducted a symbolic wedding in church on Sunday and said ‘Yes’ to the Lord.

Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote, “Finally I said "YES" to the Lord! One thing I ask of the Lord: to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life,’’.

Responding to her critics, she said, “I would rather stand with God and be condemned by the world than to stand with the world and be condemned by God. Pray for the Vicar of Christ; Keep to the true faith; uphold the truth”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.