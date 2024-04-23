MUROKOMEN now blames Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U for the flooding in parts of Nairobi – Look!

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has explained why several underpasses along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, including Waiyaki, have not been completed for years.
In a statement, Murkomen
revealed that the contractor had abandoned the highway due to budgetary
constraints as Treasury had yet to release money to finish the project.
Murkomen noted that the
underpasses are affected by floods and suffer from poor drainage due to
incomplete projects which include the construction of dams.
"James Gichuru to Rironi
underpasses do flood because their respective outfall drains have not been
completed," he explained.
"Unfinished work includes
service roads, Kangemi overpass, Gitaru interchange, the various other
underpasses. Outfall drains also plus street lights and footbridges."
The CS further revealed that a
section of the highway, stretching from James Gichuru to Rironi, was under an
active development contract and faced mounting pending bills.
He explained that the situation
was worsened by the law which stipulated that a road with an active development
contract can’t be allocated maintenance funds.
The contractor had also left the
site and was awaiting payment before agreeing to resume the site.
To unlock the
funding, Murkomen has already met leaders of Kiambu led by the Majority Leader
National Assembly and Nairobi leaders including Governor Johnson Sakaja.
Other leaders who attended the
meeting included members of Parliament from Westlands, Kabete, Kikuyu, Kiambaa,
Limuru, and Lari as well as the Woman Representative and Senator of Kiambu
County.
Later, the Cabinet Secretary
confirmed that his Ministry would commence work on the critical areas within
the next four weeks.
His assurance comes
as floods continue to wreak havoc across the country displacing over 300
families and claiming 20 lives.
In Nairobi alone, the floods
killed one person and the search for a missing child is still underway with
motorists cautioned against the use of several roads such as Raila Odinga.
