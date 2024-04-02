80-year-old Migori County Assembly Speaker, CHARLES LIKOWA, accidentally sends private chats with a 24-year-old slay queen to a public WhatsApp group - He was asking her for more hot photos.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Migori County Assembly Speaker, Charles Likowa, was embarrassed badly after he accidentally sent his private communication with a young lady to a public WhatsApp group.
The 80-year-old speaker was begging for more photos from the 24-year-old lady.
She had already sent
him a juicy photo flaunting her pretty face but he wanted more.
“Send more,’’ he responded to a photo that she sent to him on WhatsApp.
The lady is young
enough to be Likowa’s granddaughter.
Likowa is a well-known
womanizer in Migori County despite his advanced age.
He has a soft spot for
ladies in their early twenties.
