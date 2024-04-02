80-year-old Migori County Assembly Speaker, CHARLES LIKOWA, accidentally sends private chats with a 24-year-old slay queen to a public WhatsApp group - He was asking her for more hot photos.





Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Migori County Assembly Speaker, Charles Likowa, was embarrassed badly after he accidentally sent his private communication with a young lady to a public WhatsApp group.

The 80-year-old speaker was begging for more photos from the 24-year-old lady.

She had already sent him a juicy photo flaunting her pretty face but he wanted more.

“Send more,’’ he responded to a photo that she sent to him on WhatsApp.

The lady is young enough to be Likowa’s granddaughter.

Likowa is a well-known womanizer in Migori County despite his advanced age.

He has a soft spot for ladies in their early twenties.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.