BERNARD LANGAT, a secondary school teacher, takes his own life outside his Kikuyu girlfriend’s house for cheating on him - See his last distressing message on Facebook.





Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - A 33-year-old secondary school teacher took his own life outside a rental house where his Kikuyu girlfriend stays.

Bernard Langat, a Junior Secondary School teacher in one of the schools in Narok, had visited his girlfriend Sharon Maina, who is a student at Bomet Central TTI, staying in a rental premises near the college.

He committed suicide outside her house after he found out that she was cheating on him.

According to area assistant chief John Tanui, the body was found hanging on the verandah roof.

“We were told he had been around for some days with his girlfriend who is pursuing her studies here at the college.

"It seems he didn't spend his night with his lover for unknown reasons last night.

"His girlfriend, commonly known as Sharon, was the first to break the sad news,” said the chief.

Langat had posted disturbing messages on his Facebook page, raising issues concerning his love life before he died.

He had also indicated a decision to end his life.

He thanked his family for providing for his education and recalled good memories with his students.

