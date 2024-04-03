IG JAPHET KOOME emerges from the woods with a solution to wipe out bandits even after ‘missing in action’ for a while



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has announced the creation of a Multi-Agency Command Center for Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia, and Samburu as a new measure to tackle banditry.

Koome announced the measures in a high-level meeting held in Kabarnet, Baringo County where he met with other heads of police in the affected areas.

More measures will also feature the deployment of new specialized equipment within the regions.

Additionally, the IG confirmed that there were new police units formed to beef up security in the banditry-prone areas.

“We have now established a multi-agency command centre for Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia, and Samburu, deployed additional new sophisticated equipment, and Formed Police Units in the affected areas including Loruk and Mukogodo to beef up the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift,” read the statement in part.

Further, the IG expressed his faith in the new strategy noting that the previous creation of a multi-agency security team named the Chemolingot Multi-Agency Operation Centre had managed to quell the clashes in 2023.

“In February last year, the Government declared the security situation in six Counties namely Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu as a security emergency caused by rampant incidents of banditry,” explained Koome.

However, he cautioned the bandits noting that the government would not back down in the fight against banditry.

“Let me be clear, that whether the resurgence of these attacks is attributed to retaliations among members of communities, or collaboration among communities to attack members of other communities, or be they targeted attacks on security personnel and installations, expansionist tendencies or the commercialization of banditry as the case has been, my message to the bandits is one: stop or face the full force of the law,” explained Koome.

Koome has been missing in action in the war against banditry in Rift Valley and Kenyans were beginning to worry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST