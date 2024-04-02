2 men charged after lacing drugs with poison that killed transgender activist CECILIA GENTILI

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Two men have been charged with distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly caused the death of transgender activist Cecilia Gentili in February, prosecutors announced Monday, April 1 in New York, USA.
“Cecilia Gentili, a prominent
activist and leader of the New York transgender community was tragically
poisoned in her Brooklyn home from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, the alleged
perpetrators who sold the deadly dose of drugs to Gentili have been arrested,”
said Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a
news release.
The suspects, Michael Kuilan and Antonio Venti face three
felony charges related to the distribution and possession of fentanyl and
heroin, according to the court indictment. Kuilan is also charged with being a
felon in possession of a firearm.
Gentili, who died on February 6 at 52, was a pillar of New
York’s trans community and a staunch advocate for s3x workers and people with
HIV/AIDS.
Her funeral at New York’s revered St. Patrick’s Cathedral
drew more than 1,000 attendees adorned in glittering sequins, feathered dresses
and veils. Afterwards, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York condemned the
service.
Venti’s attorney, Joseph Turco, referred to Gentili’s death
as an “accident” in a statement and said, “We’re sorry for Cecilia’s death.”
“Our hearts and prayers go to
the activist’s family. The situation is a big problem in America, no question
about that,” Turco said.
Kuilan’s attorney, Howard Greenberg, said Kuilan didn’t know
Gentili in “any way.”
“Michael Kuilan does not know
this person who passed in any way, shape, manner, or form,” Greenberg said to
CNN. “Bottom line, my client, Michael Kuilan, has nothing to do with this.”
The night before her death, Gentili returned home after
leaving for a few hours, told her longtime partner she wasn’t feeling well and
laid down, according to a letter filed by the prosecutor’s office supporting
the suspects’ detention.
When Gentili’s partner checked on her the next morning he
found her unresponsive and she was later declared dead, the letter said.
Medical examiners determined she died from “acute
intoxication caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine, and
cocaine. Gentili’s blood reflected lethal concentrations of fentanyl and
heroin,” the letter said.
Prosecutors accuse Venti of selling the laced heroin,
allegedly supplied by Kuilan, to Gentili on February 5, citing text messages,
cell site data, and other evidence. A search of Kuilan’s Brooklyn apartment
uncovered hundreds of baggies of fentanyl, a handgun and ammunition,
prosecutors said in the release.
Venti and Kuilan are expected back in court on April 22,
according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office.
0 Comments