Security guards and watchmen are paid peanuts because of ATWOLI – PSRA Director FAZUL MOHAMED slams the COTU Boss.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has called Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli to resign for ignoring the plight of Kenyan security guards and watchmen.

According to PSRA headed by Fazul Mohamed, Atwoli has failed to take care of the welfare of private security guards, including advocating for better pay for them.

The authority warned that it will direct private security officers not to contribute finances to COTU until the union starts advocating for their rights, payment of minimum wage, and improved welfare of the guards.

"It is time for Atwoli to step up or ship out from COTU! Private security officers, who form the overwhelming majority of members of COTU, deserve better working conditions and improved welfare.

"If COTU won't advocate and subsequently fight for their rights, we'll consider delinking security guards from COTU," PSRA stated.

"We might be forced to direct private security officers not to contribute to COTU finances until and unless COTU starts advocating for the rights, payment of minimum wage, and improved welfare of the Private Security Guards.

"No more contributions until change happens.

"Private security guards and the industry might be forced to elect representatives of Private Security Union to be the new officials of COTU, "PSRA added.

