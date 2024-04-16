16-year-old daughter of Slack-founder billionaire STEWART BUTTERFIELD reported missing

Thursday, April 25, 2024 – The 16-year-old child of billionaire Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield has vanished and is feared to be in one of San Francisco’s most notoriously dangerous neighborhoods.
According to a missing poster being plastered around the Bay
Area, Mint Butterfield was last seen on Sunday night at
around 10pm in Bolinas, California, and was reported missing the
following morning by her mother.
Butterfield’s mother, Flickr founder Caterina Fake, reported
the teen missing on Monday, according to the San Francisco Standard.
They had been living with Fake at the time of her
disappearance and were attending a private boarding school in the Napa area,
according to the sheriff’s office.
“Mint was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel
pajama pants, and black boots, sheriff’s officials said. They were also
possibly carrying a gray suitcase,” Suarez wrote in a statement.
However, the 5-foot-tall teen with curly, brown-red hair and pierced eyebrows is believed to have run away to Tenderloin, which is known for its violent crimes, rampant homelessness, and open-air drug market in downtown San Francisco.
Mint Butterfield allegedly has a history of substance abuse
and has been known to frequent Tenderloin in the past, the outlet added.
“Please contact Marin County Sheriff’s Office with any
information on their whereabouts,” Suarez wrote.
According to the San Francisco Standard, due to her
previous problems, Mint is thought to be familiar with
the Tenderloin-district.
Police have yet to say whether she went there voluntarily on
this occasion or if she has been kidnapped.
The Tenderloin is the center of the fentanyl crisis in San
Francisco.
Mint's father, Butterfield, is co-founder of the
messaging app Slack and is currently worth $1.6 billion. Slack was
acquired by Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion and Butterfield left the company
in 2022.
Her mother is Caterina Fake, who started the created the
imaging service Flickr with her then partner, Butterfield. They sold the
image-hosting website to Yahoo in 2005.
Since then, Fake has served on the board of several startups
and is known as an angel investor in the tech world.
Fake and Butterfield married in 2001 and remained together
until 2007, when their daughter was born.
Butterfield has since married Jen Rubio, co-founder of Away
- an American luggage and travel accessories brand, and the pair have two young
children together.
Fake is now in a relationship with Jaiku co-founder, Jyri
Engestrom, and the couple share three children between them.
At the time of her disappearance, Mint was living with her
mother and attending a private boarding school in the Napa area, according to
the sheriff's office.
