16-year-old daughter of Slack-founder billionaire STEWART BUTTERFIELD reported missing







Thursday, April 25, 2024 – The 16-year-old child of billionaire Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield has vanished and is feared to be in one of San Francisco’s most notoriously dangerous neighborhoods.

According to a missing poster being plastered around the Bay Area, Mint Butterfield was last seen on Sunday night at around 10pm in Bolinas, California, and was reported missing the following morning by her mother.

Butterfield’s mother, Flickr founder Caterina Fake, reported the teen missing on Monday, according to the San Francisco Standard.

They had been living with Fake at the time of her disappearance and were attending a private boarding school in the Napa area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Mint was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots, sheriff’s officials said. They were also possibly carrying a gray suitcase,” Suarez wrote in a statement.

However, the 5-foot-tall teen with curly, brown-red hair and pierced eyebrows is believed to have run away to Tenderloin, which is known for its violent crimes, rampant homelessness, and open-air drug market in downtown San Francisco.





Mint Butterfield allegedly has a history of substance abuse and has been known to frequent Tenderloin in the past, the outlet added.

“Please contact Marin County Sheriff’s Office with any information on their whereabouts,” Suarez wrote.

Police have yet to say whether she went there voluntarily on this occasion or if she has been kidnapped.

The Tenderloin is the center of the fentanyl crisis in San Francisco.

Mint's father, Butterfield, is co-founder of the messaging app Slack and is currently worth $1.6 billion. Slack was acquired by Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion and Butterfield left the company in 2022.

Her mother is Caterina Fake, who started the created the imaging service Flickr with her then partner, Butterfield. They sold the image-hosting website to Yahoo in 2005.

Since then, Fake has served on the board of several startups and is known as an angel investor in the tech world.

Fake and Butterfield married in 2001 and remained together until 2007, when their daughter was born.

Butterfield has since married Jen Rubio, co-founder of Away - an American luggage and travel accessories brand, and the pair have two young children together.

Fake is now in a relationship with Jaiku co-founder, Jyri Engestrom, and the couple share three children between them.

