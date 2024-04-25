Actor NICK CANNON undergoes blood treatment amid ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus

Thursday, April 25, 2024 – TV host, rapper, and actor, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to share an image from a medical treatment he underwent amid his ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.
'Constant reminder that health is the real wealth!!!' the
Masked Singer host, 43, said in the post, adding the hashtag #lupuswarrior.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Lupus 'is a disease that
occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and
organs.'
The clinic said that 'inflammation caused by lupus can
affect many different body systems - including your joints, skin, kidneys,
blood cells, brain, heart and lungs;' and 'while there's no cure for
lupus, treatments can help control symptoms.'
Cannon first publicly revealed the health battle in January
of 2012, explaining how his diagnosis came to be.
'Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life; at the time, I had no idea it was lupus,' he said in the segment.
Cannon continued, ‘I always have to have a camera on ... so
I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk
to the camera, and I documented the entire health journey.’
Cannon said that critical health issues bubbled to the
surface while he was on a vacation with his family, as he experienced symptoms
including swelling, pain, and shortness of breath.
Doctors subsequently told Cannon that he was dealing with
multiple severe medical issues, including kidney failure and blood clots in his
lungs.
'It's the last place you wanna be, man - doctors telling you
you could die,' he said.
The health issues at the time led Cannon to step back from
his busy work schedule to restore his health.
