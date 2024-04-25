It’s wrong that we train doctors and they leave the UK to other countries while we import doctors from poor African countries — British TV host, NIGEL FARAGE, laments (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 25, 2024 – Nigel Farage has slammed UK doctors who abandoned Britain to practice in other countries after being trained in the UK.
The GB News host made this known on Live TV. He also took to
his X account to make his stance clear.
He said NHS-trained doctors should be required to work for
the health service for a number of years after the completion of their
training, to stop doctors trained at the UK's expense from going abroad.
He added: “It’s wrong that we train doctors and they leave the UK to other countries while we import doctors from poor African countries who probably need those doctors more than we do.”
As he shared his speech on X, he wrote in the caption: “More
than 15,000 NHS doctors left Britain last year. It can cost up to £400,000 to
train them. It’s only fair on the taxpayer that new doctors and nurses should
stay here for a given period of time.”
'Over £400,000 of taxpayers' money has been spent on getting that man or woman to consultant level'— GB News (@GBNEWS) April 23, 2024
Nigel Farage argues doctors trained by the NHS should be required to work for the health service for a given time period to stop them leaving Britain after training. pic.twitter.com/lobYVrg74L
