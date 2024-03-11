You won’t believe what Rwandan President PAUL KAGAME told RAILA when he went to seek his vote for the AU Chairmanship job?

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now as good as the next African Union Commission (AUC) chair.
This is after he received the
backing of Rwandan President Paul Kagame when he visited him over the weekend
to seek his vote in the upcoming AU election.
Azimio allies, including Pauline
Njoroge, Deputy Organising Secretary of the Jubilee Party, revealed that Kagame
assured them of backing their coalition principal in the upcoming elections
scheduled for next year.
It was noted that the President
of Rwanda expressed his faith in the leadership of the ODM boss given that he
had also previously served in the post.
"President Kagame promised
support for Raila's bid, saying that the former Prime Minister has so much to
offer to the African continent due to his impeccable leadership skills, deep
understanding of the continent, and vast experience in AU as former High
Representative on Infrastructure Development.”
"The Rwandan President
affirmed his confidence in Raila’s capabilities, given his status in the region
and internationally as well as his transformative leadership," she posted
on her X account after the meeting.
On his part, the former Prime Minister did not divulge the outcome of their discussion.
However, he noted
that talks were centered on the unity and development of the continent.
"Had an insightful
conversation with President Paul Kagame in Kigali, diving into
regional and Pan-African ideals. We are committed to African unity and
solidarity for shared prosperity and progress," Raila stated
According to Raila, a
significant number of presidents within the East African Community (EAC) and
the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had already pledged their
backing for his candidacy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments