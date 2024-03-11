You won’t believe what Rwandan President PAUL KAGAME told RAILA when he went to seek his vote for the AU Chairmanship job?



Monday, March 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now as good as the next African Union Commission (AUC) chair.

This is after he received the backing of Rwandan President Paul Kagame when he visited him over the weekend to seek his vote in the upcoming AU election.

Azimio allies, including Pauline Njoroge, Deputy Organising Secretary of the Jubilee Party, revealed that Kagame assured them of backing their coalition principal in the upcoming elections scheduled for next year.

It was noted that the President of Rwanda expressed his faith in the leadership of the ODM boss given that he had also previously served in the post.

"President Kagame promised support for Raila's bid, saying that the former Prime Minister has so much to offer to the African continent due to his impeccable leadership skills, deep understanding of the continent, and vast experience in AU as former High Representative on Infrastructure Development.”

"The Rwandan President affirmed his confidence in Raila’s capabilities, given his status in the region and internationally as well as his transformative leadership," she posted on her X account after the meeting.

On his part, the former Prime Minister did not divulge the outcome of their discussion.

However, he noted that talks were centered on the unity and development of the continent.

"Had an insightful conversation with President Paul Kagame in Kigali, diving into regional and Pan-African ideals. We are committed to African unity and solidarity for shared prosperity and progress," Raila stated

According to Raila, a significant number of presidents within the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had already pledged their backing for his candidacy.

