Enough is enough as US deploys marines to the troubled Haiti at night following RUTO’s delays as gangs literally take over the country

In a statement from the US
Southern Command, it was revealed that the team was being dispatched to
safeguard the US embassy at Port Au Prince in Haiti as the Kenya-led
peacekeeping mission stalls.
According to the Miami Herald,
an American publication, the team was deployed at night while some non-essential
personnel at the Embassy were evacuated.
"This airlift of personnel
into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our standard practice for
Embassy security augmentation worldwide, no Haitians were on board the military
aircraft," read part of the statement.
Gangs in Haiti have reigned
terror and disrupted operations at major highways, blocking Prime Minister Ariel
Henry from returning after jetting out to Kenya.
The chaos has escalated with
gang leaders calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister. They have also
threatened to instigate more violence.
Meanwhile, the deployment of the
Marine Corps comes a few days after the US hinted at instituting policy
measures to stem the rising violence.
Earlier, the US declined plans
to deploy their police officers to the Caribbean Country.
US officials stated they were
working to expedite the deployment of Kenyan police as well as those from other
countries.
In line with this, Secretary of
State Anthony Blinken on Sunday called President William Ruto to discuss the
ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti.
Notably, the deployment of 1,000
police officers to Haiti was delayed by a court ruling in January which
declared it unconstitutional.
