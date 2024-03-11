Enough is enough as US deploys marines to the troubled Haiti at night following RUTO’s delays as gangs literally take over the country





Monday, March 11, 2024 - The US State Department has deployed the Marine Corps to Haiti as chaos escalated and gangs took over major installations.

In a statement from the US Southern Command, it was revealed that the team was being dispatched to safeguard the US embassy at Port Au Prince in Haiti as the Kenya-led peacekeeping mission stalls.

According to the Miami Herald, an American publication, the team was deployed at night while some non-essential personnel at the Embassy were evacuated.

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our standard practice for Embassy security augmentation worldwide, no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," read part of the statement.

Gangs in Haiti have reigned terror and disrupted operations at major highways, blocking Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning after jetting out to Kenya.

The chaos has escalated with gang leaders calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister. They have also threatened to instigate more violence.

Meanwhile, the deployment of the Marine Corps comes a few days after the US hinted at instituting policy measures to stem the rising violence.

Earlier, the US declined plans to deploy their police officers to the Caribbean Country.

US officials stated they were working to expedite the deployment of Kenyan police as well as those from other countries.

In line with this, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday called President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti.

Notably, the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti was delayed by a court ruling in January which declared it unconstitutional.

