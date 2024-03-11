Never ever take back a cheating wife - EVANS KOSGEI’s message to married men on social media, a month before he killed his wife (SCREESHOT).





Monday, March 11, 2024 - Evans Kosgei, the man from Elgeyo Marakwet, who travelled to Karatina a few days ago and killed his wife, had posted a cryptic message on his X account, hinting that his slain wife was cheating on him.

He had advised men against taking back cheating wives.

The message posted on his X account last month read, “MEN allow me today to be a motivational speaker. Never ever take back a cheating wife.

"She is only coming back to finish you completely then she goes back. Be careful of who you date,”.

Evans met his slain-wife when they were in high school.

He sacrificed and educated her despite working as a night guard.

His wife started cheating when she got a job at a secondary school in Karatina, Nyeri County.

He had been spying on her for a month before he killed her.

She had even planned to dump him and marry another man.

