Never ever take back a cheating wife - EVANS KOSGEI’s message to married men on social media, a month before he killed his wife (SCREESHOT).

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Evans Kosgei, the man from Elgeyo Marakwet, who travelled to Karatina a few days ago and killed his wife, had posted a cryptic message on his X account, hinting that his slain wife was cheating on him.
He had advised men
against taking back cheating wives.
The message posted on his X account last month read, “MEN allow me today to be a motivational speaker. Never ever take back a cheating wife.
"She is only coming back to finish you completely then she goes back.
Be careful of who you date,”.
Evans met his slain-wife when they were in high school.
He sacrificed and
educated her despite working as a night guard.
His wife started
cheating when she got a job at a secondary school in Karatina, Nyeri County.
He had been spying on
her for a month before he killed her.
She had even planned
to dump him and marry another man.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
