You will try to look for me but you will not find me – BISHOP WANJIRU tells RUTO after her church was demolished

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has continued attackin President William Ruto after her church in Nairobi was demolished on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference on
Thursday, Wanjiru, who was accompanied by religious leaders from Nairobi County, said it is very bad for Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to send goons to
his church and demolish it.
Wanjiru pointed out that they
recently shared a platform with the head of state and repented their
wrongdoings, only for him to allow such brutality meted on her.
"I want to say to our government and President William Ruto and Our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua we loved you, we voted for you, we supported you but you've rewarded us with broken legs, arms, hurting bodies.
"You truly have rewarded us with evil. A week
ago we shared the pulpit at Nyayo Stadium repenting as the body of Christ
because of the sins that were committed to our dear friend, good minister and
father in the gospel Benny Hinn," Wanjiru said.
Wanjiru asserted that powerful
government officials were trying to seize her property, questioning if their
support for the Kenya Kwanza administration meant nothing.
"How many screams has Bishop Margaret Wanjiru have to make for one of you to respond and rescue us?
"Is this how you reward our hard work and labour for this government," she
posed.
