RAILA dupes his wife, IDA ODINGA, as he finally endorses his successors – Look! They will handle things while he is busy with AU job

Friday, March 8, 2024 – At last former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has endorsed his successors as he readies himself to take the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

In a move that shocked everyone, Raila endorsed former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart, Wickliffe Oparanya, as potential successors to assume leadership roles within the ODM party.

Speaking at a rally in Wajir County, the Azimio principal expressed his confidence in the two politicians even as he handed the mantle to them.

Raila directed the duo to take over the leadership of the party as he gets into a busy campaign across the continent for the African Union Commission chairperson seat

The former Prime Minister also urged the two leaders to unite the party and enhance grassroots support through the party recruitment drives.

"Our party will remain united, and I have Governors Oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho. We have them and they will come together," Raila stated.

"A party cannot be broken just because one person has moved to another role, a party is not an individual, a party is the party members," he added.

Dismissing allegations of division within the party, the former PM affirmed that ODM remained unified and criticised media outlets for disseminating inaccurate narratives about the party's internal affairs.

"They keep on saying that ODM is almost breaking up, that there are wrangles in the party. That Oparanya and Joho are scrambling for the same position," Raila claimed.

Raila's pronouncement comes a fortnight after his wife, Ida Odinga, endorsed John Mbadi as the potential successor of Raila.

Speaking at a function in Suba South on February 23, Ida endorsed Mbadi whom she praised as Raila's heartbeat.

