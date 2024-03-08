RAILA dupes his wife, IDA ODINGA, as he finally endorses his successors – Look! They will handle things while he is busy with AU job

In a move that shocked everyone, Raila endorsed former
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart, Wickliffe
Oparanya, as potential successors to assume leadership roles within the ODM
party.
Speaking at a rally in Wajir County, the Azimio
principal expressed his confidence in the two politicians even as he handed the
mantle to them.
Raila directed the duo to take over the leadership of the
party as he gets into a busy campaign across the continent for the African
Union Commission chairperson seat
The former Prime Minister also urged the two leaders to
unite the party and enhance grassroots support through the party recruitment
drives.
"Our party will remain united, and I have Governors
Oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho. We have them and they will come together,"
Raila stated.
"A party cannot be broken just because one person has
moved to another role, a party is not an individual, a party is the party
members," he added.
Dismissing allegations of division within the party, the
former PM affirmed that ODM remained unified and criticised media outlets for
disseminating inaccurate narratives about the party's internal affairs.
"They keep on saying that ODM is almost breaking up,
that there are wrangles in the party. That Oparanya and Joho are scrambling for
the same position," Raila claimed.
Raila's pronouncement comes a fortnight after his wife, Ida
Odinga, endorsed John Mbadi as the potential successor of Raila.
Speaking at a function in Suba South on February 23, Ida
endorsed Mbadi whom she praised as Raila's heartbeat.
