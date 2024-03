Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Businessman, Charles Okpaleke popularly known as Charles of Play, has taken to Instagram to tackle men who demand submission and loyalty from their women yet want to split bills with them 50/50.

In a post shared online, the filmmaker opined that men who demand to share bills equally with their women push such women into survival mode which is a basic human instinct.

He prayed for God to grant men the grace to handle their bills without involving their women.