A beautiful lady believed to be a fraudster caught red-handed trying to con a trader with fake notes in Nairobi (VIDEO).





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - A pretty lady was almost subjected to mob justice after she was caught with fake notes in Nairobi.

It is believed that she moves around with fake notes in business premises trying to con traders.

Her proverbial forty days reached after she went to a shop and produced fake notes, only for her to be caught flat flooded.

She had several fake notes in her handbag.

In the amateur video taken by an eyewitness, a rowdy mob is seen confronting her and threatening to beat her up as she begs for mercy.

However, the mob was divided on what step they should take.

Watch the video.

