You are stupid: DRAMA as a Kikuyu female pastor assaults a man in church - Watch the trending video.

While it is not clear what led to the altercation, the rogue
pastor is seen confronting the man and assaulting him.
She calls him stupid and smacks his face with a Bible.
“You claim to be a pastor but you have the audacity to
assault me and call me stupid within the church premises. The Lord is watching
your deeds,” the man is heard lamenting in his native Kikuyu language.
Other men who were in the vicinity were seen trying to calm
down the pastor in vain.
The video has caused divided opinions on social media.
A section of social media users defended the pastor, saying
she is also human while others castigated her for not controlling her anger.
“Mrs. Reverend is also human. Sometimes we humans get annoyed to an extent we are
unable to control our anger,’’ one of the social media users
defended the pastor.
‘’She's
human, what do you expect when you all gang up on her left right, and center
and you are all men,’’ another user commented.
“The
reason I stay in my house pray for myself and God always answers my prayer,’’ wrote
another user wrote.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments