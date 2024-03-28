Detectives raid a beauty shop in Nairobi CBD and recover cocaine after a female drug trafficker arrested at JKIA with 57 pellets of cocaine snitched on her colleagues (PHOTOs).

Thursday, March 29, 2024 - A woman's plan to traffick 57 pellets of cocaine to Madagascar by escaping the grip of security apparatus at the Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport proved futile on Tuesday night when anti-narcotics detectives discovered the drugs stuffed in her undergarments and rerouted her travel itinerary to a police cell.

In the 10.30pm interception, Apoko Damaris Adhiambo, 32, was flagged down at terminal A1's central screening area, as she checked in to board Kenya Airways KQ 256 flight to Antananarivo, Madagascar.

A body scanner at the checkpoint revealed suspicious items concealed around her pr!vat3s, triggering a quick search that saw over 600g of the highly addictive drug discovered.

A spot test conducted on the discovery was positive for the coca product.

After a moment of interrogation by female anti-narcotics officers, Apoko revealed to have been recruited by a Ugandan national identified as Harriet Asaba who resided in the Kenyan Capital.

Deploying forensic technologies, detectives traced Asaba to Accra Road in Nairobi CBD and effected her arrest.

In the painstaking pursuit to break the entire syndicate, the second suspect led officers to the Free Area Hotel building and into the VIP Beauty Shop, where a meticulous search was conducted and another 33 pellets of crack found.

Therein, three more suspects namely Nangonzi Shirah (a Ugandan national), Esther Wanjiru, 24, and Sophia Kathambi aged 24 were also rounded up.

A presumptive test on the second recovery also tested positive for Cocaine, weighing approximately 396 grams.

Whereas prosecution processes have been instigated on the arrested suspects, further investigations are ongoing jointly with the InterPol team to track down the recipients of the drugs in Madagascar.



























