Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Notorious thugs have been camping around Museum Hill flyover and robbing unsuspecting motorists.

They target cars with open windows during traffic snarl-ups, especially during rush hours.

A video shared on social media shows a group of three young men running towards cars stuck in traffic and snatching phones.

Motorist are advised to keep their windows up and doors locked when in traffic around that area.

Watch the video.









