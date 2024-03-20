YESU wa TONGAREN returns with a bone-chilling prophecy that has left Kenyans talking – This shouldn't be taken lightly!



Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Popular self-declared prophet based in Bungoma, Yesu wa Tongaren, has emerged from hibernation and predicted when the world will end.

The prophet who was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers last year over fake prophecies, predicted that no one in the current generation would live to see the year 2058.



“The world will not come to an end, but the current generation will start diminishing this year until 2058. I have never taken bhang nor alcohol," Yesu was Tongaren told Radio 47.



The cleric had resorted to a low-key profile after months of dominating headlines with his controversial ministry.



According to him, his ministry and mission are not limited to Bungoma, his native county, but the whole world.



"Many ask if I'm the Jesus or another one. I am the Jesus Christ. I am the one. Jesus belongs to the whole world," he said in a past interview.



To help him in the ministry is his wife, Prophetess Benjamin, who also held that her husband is Godsent.



The Kenyan DAILY POST