CS LINTURI is a big letdown to RUTO – See how he has failed spectacularly despite the president’s clear directive?

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi is on the spot for failing President William Ruto.
This is after he failed spectacularly to sort out the mess
that is fertilizer distribution in Mt. Kenya.
Farmers from three counties, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, and Murang'a
are still facing difficulties accessing the subsidised fertiliser despite
Ruto’s directive.
The farmers who have been camping outside the respective
National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) distribution centers have complained
that none of them has received the fertiliser.
Some revealed that they had received their notification to
collect the farming input about four days ago but the distribution centres are
empty.
"Dear xxx, you have a voucher code xxx for four bags of
fertiliser. This voucher will expire in 30 days. Please visit your nearest NCPB
depot to redeem. Thank you, Ministry of Agriculture," read one of the
messages sent to the farmers on March 6.
They further argued that the distribution centre managers
had failed to explain the delay or give a way forward to resolve the crisis.
According to some of the farmers, the delay will derail
their plans for the planting season, urging the government to intervene and
ensure the prompt distribution of the necessary material.
"I was here at 4 am and it's now 2 pm and I do not see
any signs of getting my bags of fertilisers today. I want to know when I will
receive the bags since I already made the payment," one of the farmers
stated.
These complaints came only a few days after Ruto directed
Linturi and Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh to resolve the menace in different
parts of the country, but it seems they are sleeping on the job.
