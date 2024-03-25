Woman highlights discrepancies between how both genders are treated when visiting their prospective in-laws



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – X users are sharing their opinions on the expectations people have for women visiting their prospective in-laws.

An X user has shared her own experience, writing:

“It’s actually irritating. I remember when my ex visited me at my Uncle’s place, I was so pissed at how they were all doting on him. When my brother brought his girlfriend to the same house, they told her to come and fry puff puff for a family function.”

She added:

“In the evening after the entire family had eaten, they told her to wash plates. I had to ask them to leave her alone and did the dishes myself. What rubbish.”