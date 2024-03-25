Restaurant owner's revenge sign to girlfriend who broke up with him goes viral



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A sign plastered in front of a new Korean restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, has gone viral.

Chingu Korean BBQ, located in Caroline Springs, has been drawing attention from across the country thanks to the giant billboard attached to the front.

“Hey Sophia, you broke up with me because I was poor,” it reads. “Now I have money to open a Korean BBQ, are you regretting it now?”

It is understood that the owner of Chingu Korean BBQ is currently overseas.

The post went viral on Reddit, with many locals shocked at the bold move and dying to know the backstory behind it all.

Meanwhile, another local buisness has got in on the action, seemingly responding to Chingu’s dramatic sign.

Gotham Doughnuts, also in Caroline Springs, put out a banner of their own.

“Yo, Korean BBQ, don’t worry about Sophia,” their sign plastered to their shop front read. “We have all the dessert you need right here!”