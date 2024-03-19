'Will & Grace' star ERIC McCORMACK backs straight actors playing gay roles

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack has thrown in support for straight actors playing gay roles in movies.
The actor who stated that taking on roles different from
oneself is the whole point of being an actor during an interview on ITV's
"Good Morning Britain", famously portrayed gay protagonist Will in
the hit NBC sitcom.
McCormack added that movies are all about casting the
best person for the role, regardless of their personal identity.
Drawing on his own experience in the industry, he said he
didn't become an actor just to play versions of himself, rather, he's always
embraced roles where he's portraying someone entirely different from who he is.
He said, "It's part of the gig. And, I've always said,
if gay actors weren't allowed to play straight actors, Broadway would be
over."
Even though Eric's roles might not directly mirror his own
life, that doesn't mean he skimps on the research. When it came to portraying
Will, he brought his A-game by drawing on his theater background and the fact
that many of his closest friends were gay, channeling their spirit into the
role.
Worked out pretty damn well, “Will & Grace”
costarring Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan
Mullally ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006, and added 3 reunion seasons
from 2017 to 2020.
Last year, the Paley Center for Media gave a big shoutout to
"Will & Grace" for its groundbreaking impact, hailing the show as
a trailblazer for breaking barriers and paving the way for greater LGBTQ+ rep
in media.
0 Comments