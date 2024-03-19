It has been proven to be silly - Media personality, PATRICK DOYLE, takes a swipe at Christians who use the phrase “What God cannot do does not exist”



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Media personality, Patrick Doyle, has taken a swipe at Christians who use the phrase, What God cannot do does not exist.

Many Christians have in recent times used the slogan, stating that it expresses the absolute power of God being able to do the impossible.

Doyle in a post shared on his Facebook page today Match 19, said the slogan has over time ‘proven to be silly.’

‘’Some people are just too obstinate to admit their folly.

Even after that slogan "What

God cannot do doesn't exist" has been proven to be silly, they still continue to chant it.'' he wrote