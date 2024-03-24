WETANGULA is a real goon! See how he hired and ferried goons to a burial in Trans Nzoia and chased away NATEMBEYA like a stray dog?

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has registered his disappointment over the disturbance that unfolded during the burial ceremony of one of his employees on Friday, accusing National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula of orchestrating the whole mess.
Natembeya stated that the chaos ensued after several buses
arrived at the burial site, transporting unidentified individuals from Bungoma.
Natembeya highlighted that Wetangula neglected to
inform him of his intention to attend the burial, contrary to protocol.
“The speaker should have paid us a courtesy call and told us
he was coming. That is protocol. I got to the venue of the burial and tried to
calm the youth down and all of a sudden tear gas was sent our way,” Natembeya
explained.
He further claimed that he received a call a day earlier and
warned against attending the burial ceremony, as someone had hired buses to
ferry people from Bungoma for the burial to cause chaos and chase him from the
funeral.
“I was warned not to go to the burial because they suspected
something was going to happen,” he stated.
The governor further added that upon arrival at the burial
site, he found all police officers surrounding Wetangula, which
triggered the youths on the ground
Natembeya has requested investigations to establish the
person behind the instructions to lob teargas at him and the youths on the
ground, terming it as illegal.
“Whoever instructed those people to fire the teargas at us
should be arrested. Because there were old people and women present at the
burial,” he added.
