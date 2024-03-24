I will not lose any sleep over you – Arrogant RUTO’s PS KORIR SING'OEI now tells Kenyans criticizing him over the comment he made on Russian terror attack





Sunday, March 24, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has refuted allegations of releasing a disjointed statement regarding the Russian terror attack.

Sing'oei felt compelled to provide clarification following criticism from a social media user, who critisized him for issuing a separate statement compared to his counterpart, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Both Mudavadi and Sing'oei released statements on Saturday condemning the terror attack on a Russian concert hall, which resulted in the death of at least 60 people.

“Where is the incoherence? The gravity of the matter bears a measure of emphasis,” stated PS Korir.

According to the PS, the criticism would not deter his ministry from raising the country's voice on difficult global concerns, particularly where the concerns raised disproportionately impacted Kenya.

PS Korir on Saturday condemned the terror attack at Crocus concert hall located near Moscow city in Russia.

The PS called on the international bodies to intervene and help curb such terror attacks to prevent further loss of lives.

"We condemn this horrendous and senseless attack on civilians and urge greater international cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism," the PS wrote.

Similarly, Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi issued a statement expressing the Kenyan government's sympathies following the tragedy.

In a message directed to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, the CS assured that Kenya strongly stood with Russia in mourning the loss of innocent lives in the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST