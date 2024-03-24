I will not lose any sleep over you – Arrogant RUTO’s PS KORIR SING'OEI now tells Kenyans criticizing him over the comment he made on Russian terror attack

Sing'oei felt compelled to
provide clarification following criticism from a social media user, who
critisized him for issuing a separate statement compared to his counterpart,
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
Both Mudavadi and Sing'oei
released statements on Saturday condemning the terror attack on a Russian
concert hall, which resulted in the death of at least 60 people.
“Where is the incoherence? The
gravity of the matter bears a measure of emphasis,” stated PS Korir.
According to the PS, the
criticism would not deter his ministry from raising the country's voice on
difficult global concerns, particularly where the concerns raised
disproportionately impacted Kenya.
PS Korir on Saturday condemned
the terror attack at Crocus concert hall located near Moscow city in
Russia.
The PS called on the
international bodies to intervene and help curb such terror attacks to prevent
further loss of lives.
"We condemn this horrendous
and senseless attack on civilians and urge greater international cooperation
and coordination in the fight against terrorism," the PS wrote.
Similarly, Foreign Affairs CS
Musalia Mudavadi issued a statement expressing the Kenyan government's
sympathies following the tragedy.
In a message directed to Russian
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, the CS assured that Kenya strongly
stood with Russia in mourning the loss of innocent lives in the attack.
