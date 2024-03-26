Ride-hailing app driver recounts how ladies pretended to be dead just to evade paying him his money



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A ride-hailing app driver has taken to X to recount how ladies pretended to be dead just to evade paying him his money.

In a series of post, the driver said he picked the ladies from a hotel and they were on their way when he noticed a deafening silence. He said he looked back and saw the women foaming from their mouth, their legs wide open. He said he tried waking them up but all his efforts were futile.

In fear, the driver said he made his way to their destination where he called their friends and they were all able to ‘’revive'' them. Then he asked for his payment and the women were shocked but he insisted that they pay him his money.

