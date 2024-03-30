We will burn them alive!! – HAITI gang leader, ‘JIMMY BARBECUE’ warns Kenya Police against setting foot in the Caribbean nation





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Haiti gang leader Jimmy 'Barbecue' Chérizier, has sent a warning to Kenyan police officers waiting to be deployed in the country on a peace mission.

Kenya has pledged to send 1,000 police officers to lead a UN-backed alliance to help restore order to the nation overrun by armed gangs.

Barbecue, as he's popularly known, has made it clear that any foreign peacekeeping force sent to the Caribbean nation would be dealt with without mercy.

He said the Kenyan force would be treated as aggressors and they would face violent resistance, including being burned alive.

"It’s evolving. If the Kenyan military or Kenyan police come, whatever, I will consider them as aggressors, we will consider them as invaders, and we do not have to collaborate with any invaders that have come to walk over our independence," Barbecue told Sky News

The Kenyan DAILY POST